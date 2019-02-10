Did you see this Retford assault?

Detectives investigating an assault in the Churchgate area of Retford are appealing to anyone one who saw what happened.

A 26-year-old man was allegedly confronted by a group of men and punched in the head at about 1.45am on Saturday, February 2, and suffered a fractured skull. Officers believe there were people in the area around the time it happened who could hold key information. If you saw anything or know of anything that could help, please call the police on 101 quoting incident 181 of February 2 2019. You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.