Derbyshire police have pursued a van off-road in Worksop which had 'stolen jacuzzis' in the back.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ who persued the van said it was first spotted on the M1 by Derbyshire Armed Response Unit.

Inside the van.

A police spokesman said: "Transit van involved in theft of jacuzzis. Doesn’t fancy stopping so pursued, when it tries off-roading. Gets stuck.

"Stolen jacuzzis in the back, van also stolen on cloned plates. Male arrested."