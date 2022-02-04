Derbyshire man led police on two high speed chases

Read the latest stories from the crown and magistrates' courts.

Anthony Greenhill, 19, of Elmton Road, Creswell, admitted two counts of dangerous driving, in April and November of last year, and possession of an offensive weapon, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Prosecutor Katherine Wilson said the first incident took place, on the A611 in Annesley, at 7pm, on April 25.

The second incident took place on roads in Mansfield, at 3am, on November 26.

Magistrates heard that when Greenhill was detained, police officers found a machete in the boot of his car.

The bench ruled their powers of sentencing were insufficient, and the defendant was granted bail to appear before a judge, at Nottingham Crown Court, on February 24.