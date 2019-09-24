Derbyshire landlord loses 'thousands of pounds' and 'has to let go of staff member' after three break-ins at his pub

A Derbyshire landlord whose pub has been ‘ransacked’ by burglars three times in less than a month has had to let go of a loyal staff member after losing thousands of pounds as a result of the robberies.

‘Devastated’ James Warner, who runs the Apollo Pub in Barlborough, is appealing to the public for help in catching the burglars after they targeted the High Street pub.

James, who has been at the helm of the business since November 2017, said: “The pub has been attacked every Sunday for three weeks.

“The first two times, which took place around 3am in the morning, they managed to remove two safes containing cash from the pub.

“The third time, just after 11pm, they got away with nothing, as luckily I was watching them on CCTV from my mobile and called the police in time.

“Including damages and cash stolen, this has cost me around £10,000.

James Warner, pictured, said the incidents had had a devastating effect on the business.

“The worst part of it all, without a doubt, is that I have had to let go of one of my staff members, as I just can’t afford to keep them on now.

“Another staff member has had to be removed onto reduced hours. It’s gutting. I’m just trying to run a business in the community.”

But Mr Warner added that his regular customers had been ‘supportive’ since the break-ins.

“A lot of them are outraged on my behalf,” he said. “It’s encouraging to see people pull together.”

Police have released CCTV images of the alleged burglars on the Bolsover and Clowne SNT Facebook page.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “If you can identify the people in the images or have any further information including CCTV, please contact PC 2739 Baker on 101, quoting reference number 19000480074.”

