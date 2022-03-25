Amos Wilsher, aged 29, of Vicar Lane, Tibshelf, Derbyshire, was found guilty of the murders of 87-year-old Arthur 'Bob' Gumbley in 2017 and Josephine Kaye in 2020 at Coventry Crown Court on February 21 2022.

Jason Wilsher, 23, of the same address as his brother, was also found guilty of the murder of Bob following a re-trial.

Both brothers were also found guilty of the grievous bodily harm - wounding with intent - of Dennis Taylor in Creswell in November 2017 and conspiracy to rob.

The pair were both imprisoned for life at Coventry Crown Court.

On the evening of November 21 2017, the brothers broke into Bob’s house on Endwood Drive in Little Aston, Sutton Coldfield. When he went to investigate they subjected him to a vicious attack inside his own home.

They assaulted him numerous times, dragged him through his house and ripped his watch from his wrist, tearing the fragile skin away from the back of his hand. They ransacked his house and took jewellery, antiques and money.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for multiple injuries. He was able to tell the police what he could remember of what had happened, but he tragically died on December 12 2017 as a result of the attack.

Four days later, on the evening of November 25 2017, the brothers drove to an isolated farmhouse in Creswell. Wearing masks over their faces and gloves on their hands, they forced their way into the home of 82-year-old Dennis.

They rang the doorbell and claimed to be police officers and assaulted him repeatedly. They made off with jewellery and £800 cash. Fortunately, Dennis survived despite significant injuries.

On the evening of February 27 2020, 88-year-old Josephine was brutally attacked and robbed in her home in Park Hall, Stoke-on-Trent. Amos Wilsher, wearing a mask and gloves, entered her home by ringing the doorbell, and when she answered he claimed to be a policeman and forced her inside.

He ripped her ‘lifeline’ security pendant from her wrist, repeatedly assaulted her and threatened her with a screwdriver. He made off with a large amount of cash, as well as a safe.

Josephine was taken to hospital. She had suffered a broken leg, a fractured thigh bone, as well as significant bruising. Sadly, she died on March 17 2020 as a result of the attack.

The pair were linked to the attacks on Bob and Dennis after police placed a blue Mazda RX8 in the area of the Bob and Dennis’ homes. It was found burnt out and abandoned near to Tibshelf on November 25 2017 within roughly an hour of the robbery and assault of Dennis.

Jason Wilsher’s DNA was lifted from a drawer handle in Bob’s bedroom, and evidence from Amos Wilsher’s electronic tag was used to place him away from his home address during these offences and returning soon after they took place.

Amos Wilsher was arrested on March 13 2020 for the attack on Josephine. He was linked to the crime scene by the presence of his DNA on the surface of security light that had been tampered with and a soap tin that the attacker had left on Josephine’s bed.

He was also scientifically linked to a grey Honda which was captured on CCTV driving past her house at the time she said a man came and removed a padlock from her gate. On the back seat of the Honda there were fragments from Josephine’s cupboard, and a black woollen hat she described her attacker as wearing, that had Amos Wilsher’s DNA on the inside headband.

On Friday, March 25 at Coventry Crown Court, Amos Wilsher was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 38 years. Jason Wilsher was also sentenced to life imprisonment and will serve a minimum of 25 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Ison, of Staffordshire Police’s Major Investigations Department, said: “The sentences the Wilsher brothers have received are welcomed by the force and reflect the level of planning, brutality and ruthlessness of what the brothers were prepared to put their victims through to steal their belongings whilst in the safety of their own homes.

“I want to take this opportunity to pay homage to both families and thank them for their ongoing bravery, their dignity and their patience in supporting the investigation in bringing the Wilshers to justice.

“However, despite the sentences the Wilshers have received, it will not fill the gaps that both Bob and Josephine have left behind.