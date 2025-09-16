Dedicated Worksop police volunteer gives back thousands of hours to communities

A vibrant police volunteer who has spent 15 years giving back to the Worksop community has been described as "the glue that pulls everything together".

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barbara Jameson, one of 28 volunteers at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I enjoy putting something back into the community and I get satisfaction from it. My motivation is that I feel as if I’m putting something in, I feel as if I’m doing a job that is worthwhile.”

Police support volunteers are members of the public who volunteer their time to perform tasks that complement the duties of police officers and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roles range from providing front counter services and administration to following up on crime reports and incidents with members of the public.

Volunteer Barbara Jameson with Bassetlaw Chief Inspector Clive Collings (left) and Citizens in Policing Coordinator Shaun Ostle (right)

So far this year, volunteers from across the force have contributed 2,096 hours of their time to support communities and Nottinghamshire Police.

“When I retired from work, I didn’t want to stop at home,” Barbara explained. “I was initially helping with admin work and interviews.”

After first volunteering in 2009, Barbara is approaching 16 years’ service as a volunteer, where she supports the Bassetlaw Neighbourhood Policing Team with administration in Worksop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was offered a job in vetting, which I declined, and then I started to work more on the neighbourhoods side of things, and it’s just gone on from there – it just stuck.

“I’ve never been one to chop and change jobs, but I’m proud that I’m here – it’s really rewarding work.”

Bassetlaw Chief Inspector Clive Collings said: “Barbara is absolutely the person who makes the station tick.

“She does so much stuff in the background that I couldn’t even begin to list – all the logistics; she’s the glue that pulls everything together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Barbara has volunteered thousands of hours not for anything other than just being public-spirited. I don’t know what we’d do without her!”

Other volunteer roles available with Nottinghamshire Police include cadets, cadet leaders, and Special Constabulary officers.

Often known as specials are part-time volunteers who work alongside police officers to conduct frontline police work.

Citizens in Policing Coordinator Shaun Ostle, Nottinghamshire Police’s volunteers lead, said: “If you’ve ever considered getting involved, then please get in touch – your skills and time could make all the difference.”

To find out more email [email protected] or click here