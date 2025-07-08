Dangerous driver was high on cocaine during 70mph police chase which ended with a crash

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

A dangerous driver was high on cocaine and reached speeds of 70mph as police chased him through Worksop before he finally crashed into a taxi, a court has heard.

Police officers illuminated their blue lights at 8.10pm on October 30, last year, but Jake Booth ignored them and accelerated, said Catherine Wilson, prosecuting.

During the sustained six-minute chase, he was clocked at over 70mph in a built-up area, failed to stop at junctions, and overtook dangerously.

He ran a red light, drove the wrong way up a one way street, and the wrong way around a roundabout, before losing control and colliding headlong with the taxi.

Booth was boxed in by the police and tried to flee by reversing into a police car.

He was eventually pulled from the car and given a drug swipe which tested positive for cocaine.

But he failed to supply a blood specimen for analysis at the station.

The pursuit started on Carlton Road, and Booth led police along Wigthorpe Lane, Hundred Acre Lane, Blyth Road, Farmers Branch, Raymouth Lane, Gateford Road, Grafton Street, Sandy Lane, Gateford Road, Bridge Place and Watson Road.

Booth, who will receive credit for pleading guilty at the first opportunity, was told he needs professional legal advice before he is sentenced.

Booth, aged 22, of Oakwood Mews, Worksop, admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and failing to stop, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on May 27.

On Tuesday, the case was adjourned until August 12 for him to obtain the money to pay for a solicitor.

He was released on unconditional bail and an interim driving ban was imposed.