Dangerous driver jailed after crashing into Worksop pub during police chase

A dangerous driver reached speeds of up to 110mph in a bid to escape pursuing police before he lost control of the vehicle and ploughed into a pub.

Stunned customers were drinking and playing pool when the Land Rover Discovery smashed into The Lockside pub in Worksop back on March 27.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jamie Kettle ran off after the collision and waded into a canal in an attempt to avoid capture but he was swiftly located by specialist dog officers and arrested.

Earlier, Kettle had hit speeds of up to 110mph on the A57 as he tried to escape the police.

Jamie Kettle was jailed for two years at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He continued to drive dangerously, including overtaking vehicles at high speed, and going through red lights as he drove into Worksop – but was going too fast to negotiate a junction and smashed into the pub wall.

Kettle, of Thoresby Close, Harworth, was subsequently charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance, criminal damage to the pub, and two counts of theft from a shop, committed in Harworth February 22 and March 2.

He pleaded guilty to the offences and appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on December 8.

Kettle also admitted two counts of common assault of an emergency worker after he aggressively resisted two police officers who were called to a disturbance at an address in Bircotes on September 6 last year.

He bent one of the officer’s fingers back and spat at a second officer as they tried to defuse the situation.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of witness intimidation, relating to an address in the Retford area on June 2 last year, when he threatened to burn their house down.

Kettle was jailed for two years and banned from driving for three years and three months and must take an extended retest.

Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“Kettle’s dangerous and erratic driving showed utter disregard for the safety of others.

“He continued to drive at speed in highly-populated built-up areas before crashing into the pub.

"There were numerous people inside the pub at the time and also walking through the town centre.