Dangerous driver high on different drugs as he 'aggressively' overtook cars between Ollerton and Worksop

A dangerous driver who had two different types of drugs in his bloodstream when he "aggressively" overtook cars on the road between Ollerton and Worksop has been sentenced, a court has heard.

Lee Jackson drove his BMW "very close" to an off-duty police officer at Ollerton roundabout while travelling at 60mph at 5pm on April 18, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

He forced another two oncoming cars to take evasive action while overtaking and carried out four more "aggressive overtakes" before the officer lost sight of him on the A614.

He was stopped on Park Street, in Worksop, and tested negative for alcohol, but positive for cannabis and cocaine.

Ms Allsop said his "deliberate decision to ignore the rules of the road and disregard the safety of others" was aggravated by the drug readings.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said Jackson, of previous good character, caused "no harm to third parties or their vehicles.

She said he recently moved to Scotland after a year-long relationship ended when he suffered domestic violence.

She said the former oil rig worker is now living in homeless accommodation. He has struggled with his mental health and is currently claiming Universal Credit.

He was self-medicating with cannabis and the drug was still in his system from the night before.

Jackson, aged 25, formerly of Fifth Avenue, Clipstone, and now of Paisley Road West, Glasgow, admitted dangerous driving, and driving with controlled drugs, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He received a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £114 and £85 costs.