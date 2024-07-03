Dangerous driver assaulted cop and hurled abuse after arrest in Worksop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dangerous driver kneed a police officer in the groin and jaw after hurling homophobic and disablist abuse when he was arrested in Worksop, a court heard.

An "intoxicated and aggressive" Kieran Divine took a dislike to the officer and mocked him by calling him "specky t***," because he wears glasses, on March 17, said prosecutor Alexis Mercer.

He was being obstructive at the police station,when he said to the officer: "You look like you have a cleft palate."

"I do have one," the officer said. “Is that a problem?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

While waiting for a blood sample to be taken, Divine fell asleep and was irate when awoken. He began shouting and pulling away from the two officers who were guiding him because he was unsteady on his feet and kicked a rubbish bin across the room.

When he lunged at a health care worker the officer took hold of him and Divine kneed him in the genitals and jaw. He shouted homophobic abuse as he was being restrained.

The court heard he has four previous convictions for ten offences, including affray and grievous bodily harm.

On the same night he was charged with failing to provide a specimen and dangerous driving on Broad Lane, Worksop, which he later admitted. But because the police don’t have the authority to charge hate crimes the case had to be split.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On April 25 he received a 24 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and 15 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 36 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Divine was remorseful and acknowledged the officers aren't there to be treated that way.

She said he has been diagnosed with oppositional defiant disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) when he was a teenager.

“Alcohol use doesn't mix with those types of characteristics,” she said. “Alcohol has always played a part in his offending.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said he works long hours at a metal recycling plant and has referred himself to a drug and alcohol treatment service.

Divine, 26, of Queens Road, Hodthorpe, Bolsover, admitted assaulting an emergency worker when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.