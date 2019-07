A Mansfield man faces a crown court trial after it was alleged he kicked and broke a woman's leg.

Matthew Smedley, 25, of York Street. Mansfield Woodhouse, denied GBH when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The assault is alleged to have taken place on Sutton Road, on April 21.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on August 8.