Crown court for man who brutally attacked passenger at Bassetlaw train station

Jamie Drury asked his first victim, "Why are you looking at them young girls?" and called him 'an old pervert', on October 21, 2021, said prosecutor Daniel Wilshaw.

The man said: "I just want to get my train." But Drury, aged 21, punched him in the jaw, fracturing and dislocating it, before landing several more blows and two kicks.

His victim was treated at A&E for concussion and 'extensive injuries'. The court heard he previously broke his jaw over 30 years ago and now experiences clicking when opening and closing his mouth.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

"His bite is no longer aligned and his teeth don't meet up properly," Mr Wilshaw said. "He now has to sleep with a bite guard to prevent his jaw from locking and biting the inside of his mouth."

The man also sustained broken and loosened teeth, a split lip and cuts to the inside of his mouth, as well as bruising and swelling.

The court heard he suffers from blurred vision, a stiff neck and numbness as a result of the attack.

Drury also punched a member of staff at King's Mill Hospital three times, on November 9, last year, but no injuries were caused.

Later that month he breached his bail conditions after he was removed from Highbury Hospital because of bad behavior and sent to Millbrook Hospital.

He is currently on remand at HMP Nottingham after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault, possession of cannabis and the breach.

On Wedensday, Magistrates in Mansfield were told their powers of sentencing would be insufficient because the attack in Retford was so serious.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Drury has a ‘substantial mental health background,’ but the second of two psychiatric assessments found him fit to face criminal proceedings.

“To some extent he has improved while in custody,” he said.

He said it was up to magistrates to decide whether to send him to crown court now or wait until next week for a complete probation report.

