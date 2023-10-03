News you can trust since 1895
Crown court date set for Worksop man (77) who sexually assaulted teenage girls

A Worksop pensioner who sexually assaulted two teenage girls has been sent to the crown court.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 20:02 BST- 1 min read
Charles Prince, aged 77, of South View Cottages, Lowtown View, denied one count of sexual assault but admitted four others when he appeared at Mansfield Magistates Court, on Tuesday.

Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, said the two complainants are vulnerable due to their age.

Paris Seeley, mitigating, said Prince has learning and hearing difficulties.

Nottingham Crown Court.Nottingham Crown Court.
Prince will have to register as a sex offender at Worksop Police Station within three days and a pre-sentence report was ordered.

He received unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on October 31.