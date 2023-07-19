News you can trust since 1895
Crown court date set for Ollerton man who robbed a woman of her handbag wearing flip flops

An Ollerton man who robbed a woman of her handbag has been sent to the crown court to be sentenced.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read

Daniel Marows, aged 33, of Griffin Road, Ollerton, pleaded guilty to the robbery, which happened on April 12, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Because the offence is so serious it must be heard before a crown court judge.

Marows was bailed to Nottingham Crown Court on August 16, on condition he doesn’t contact his victim, or go to Walesby Lane, Ollerton, or the Factory Shop, on Forest Road, Ollerton.

Nottingham Crown Court.Nottingham Crown Court.
At the time of the incident, Nottinghamshire reported that his 57-year-old victim was left with minor injuries during the robbery, while Marrows was wearing flip flops.

Following the incident at around 6.30pm, Marows then reportedly ran in the direction of Gattlys Lane, where he got into a car and drove away.

Following inquiries, officers tracked down as he matched the robber’s description.