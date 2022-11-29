Crown court date for Worksop thug who broke man’s jaw with single punch

Blade Miller was shopping in a convenience store on Sandy Lane when his victim entered at 8pm, on January 14, said prosecutor Lottie Tyler.

She said it was a 'chance encounter' but both men were known to each other and Miller, aged 20, disapproved of the other man's friendship with his girlfriend.

CCTV showed Miller waiting outside and calling the man over saying he wanted to speak to him.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

"Without warning he punched him to the face and knocked him to the floor," said Ms Tyler.

In a statement, his victim said he endured 'a period of severe pain and restricted diet' and his young children were distressed when they saw the extent of his injuries.

"It was unprovoked and totally unnecessary," he said. "There was no reason for him to do this. It caused me and my family great stress. I constantly look over my shoulder due to the fear of being assaulted."

The court heard he made a full recovery and was left with no visible injury, but the metal plate is permanent and causes him discomfort in cold weather.

Miller has one previous conviction for a driving offence from 2020.

Simon King, mitigating, said the defendant wanted to express his 'profound regret and remorse’.

"There was some bad feeling between the two of them but there's never an excuse to behave like that," he said. "He didn't intend to cause that level of injury and wants to apologise to his victim. He knows he is in the wrong. He entered a guilty plea at the first opportunity.”

He said Miller, who lives with his mother, works as a bricklayer but is currently off work for an operation on a knee ligament.

Miller, 20, of Harvest Close, Worksop, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm when he appeared in Mansfield Magistrates Court on November 8.

On Tuesday, the presiding magistrate told him: “This offence is so serious you need a greater punishment than we can give you today.”

