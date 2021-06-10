Creswell man left with broken cheekbone after thugs threatened to 'stab him up' in 'vicious' attack outside McDonald's

The 30-year-old was allegedly tripped up by a group of four men who then punched and kicked him.

Peter Domanic, from Creswell, was allegedly punched and kicked in the head, face, legs and back after an altercation with a group men in a white Peugeot 2008, outside the restaurant on Chesterfield Road at around 11.30pm on June 5.

He was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital where he was treated for a broken cheekbone, multiple cuts and severe swelling.

Peter’s partner of almost eight years, Lee Mills, was waiting in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant while the attack happened and he found Peter lying on the ground surrounded by people.

The 46-year-old, who runs Owns Bar and Lounge on Elmton Road with Peter, said: "Police have described the assault on Peter as 'particularly and overly vicious'.

"One of the lads in the car has made this comment to one of our friends, Peter then has interjected and mouthed off back to one of these lads in the car.

"Because he's been angered that our friend has been referred to as queer in a derogatory fashion.

"Allegedly Peter and one of our friends heard one of the men saying 'stab him up, stab him up'.

"[When I got there] I was shouting to everybody 'how on earth can this happen?”

Four men are claimed to have used homophobic language towards Peter’s friends then surrounded the group and allegedly threatened to stab Peter.

As he tried to leave the scene, one of the men tripped him up, forcing him to fall to the ground where he was then beaten up.

The four men in the car then allegedly drove off.

Derbyshire Constabulary have confirmed they are investigating reports of an assault and are urging witnesses to come forward.

Peter is now at home, recovering from his injuries.

Lee added: "He was really shaken up but as the days have progressed, he has felt a lot better.

"It hasn't put Peter in a position where he is now scared to go out or doesn't feel he can return to McDonald's.

He wants to go back just to thank the management for their assistance.”

Officers urge anyone who saw what happened to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference 21*312052.