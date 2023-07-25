News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Creswell man faces crown court for causing woman’s death by careless driving in Ollerton

A Bolsover man faces the crown court for causing the death of a woman in her 50s by careless driving in Ollerton.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read

Darren Cooper, aged 34, of Church Street, Creswell, denied causing death by careless driving and failing to stop after a road accident, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

It is alleged he was driving a Ford Transit on Newark Road, between the Sherwood Forest Crematorium and the junction with Kelsey Avenue, when the accident happened at about 10.25pm on December 8.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics when they arrived shortly afterwards.

Nottingham Crown CourtNottingham Crown Court
Nottingham Crown Court
Most Popular

Magistrates decided the case should be heard at the crown court.

Cooper received unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, for a pre-trial preparation hearing on August 22.