Darren Cooper, aged 34, of Church Street, Creswell, denied causing death by careless driving and failing to stop after a road accident, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

It is alleged he was driving a Ford Transit on Newark Road, between the Sherwood Forest Crematorium and the junction with Kelsey Avenue, when the accident happened at about 10.25pm on December 8.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics when they arrived shortly afterwards.

Nottingham Crown Court

Magistrates decided the case should be heard at the crown court.