Carl Reid, aged 36, swiped £76 of items – mainly tools and car accessories – from the the store between June and September this year.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Reid told police he had not entered the Clowne store with the intention of stealing.

However she added: “He stole the items to feed his drug addiction.”

Chesterfield Magistrates' Court.

The court heard Reid, of Elmton Road, Creswell, had 15 “theft and kindred” offences on his record.

He admitted four counts of shop theft.

Nadine Wilford, mitigating, said Reid had a “massive” history of drug dependency – mainly to crack and heroin.

She said: “He was simply stealing from the shop to feed his drug addiction.”