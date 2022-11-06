News you can trust since 1895

Creswell drug addict raided same Aldi store four times in three months

A Creswell crack and heroin addict raided the same Aldi store four times in three months, a court heard.

By Ben McVay
Carl Reid, aged 36, swiped £76 of items – mainly tools and car accessories – from the the store between June and September this year.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Reid told police he had not entered the Clowne store with the intention of stealing.

However she added: “He stole the items to feed his drug addiction.”

The court heard Reid, of Elmton Road, Creswell, had 15 “theft and kindred” offences on his record.

He admitted four counts of shop theft.

Nadine Wilford, mitigating, said Reid had a “massive” history of drug dependency – mainly to crack and heroin.

She said: “He was simply stealing from the shop to feed his drug addiction.”

Reid’s case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

