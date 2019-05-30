COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

alcohol

Here are the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Piotr Kucharski, 26, of Radford Street, Worksop; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £323, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Richard Watson, 37, of Sandrock Road, Harworth; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £360, £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Joshua Wells, 28, of Welham Grove, Retford; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Fined £312, £31 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

assault

Darcey Vardy, 22, of Whinney Moor Way, Retford; assaulted a woman by beating her. Community order made, restraining order made, fined £200, £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

breach

Adam Hawkins, 25, of Henry Close, Worksop; failed to comply with supervision requirements. Fined £100 and £65 costs.

miscellaneous

Michael Moore, 55, of Park Street, Worksop; had a large kitchen knife in public. Committed to prison for three months, suspended for 12 months, pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and knife forfeited and destroyed.

Mark Smith, 47, of Trent Street, Worksop; had a knuckleduster in public. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and knuckleduster forfeited and destroyed.

Michael Milnthorp, 41, of Watson Road, Worksop; had a lock knife in public. Committed to prison for six months, £115 victim surcharge, £100 costs and lock knife forfeited and destroyed.

theft

Stevie Richardson, 38, of Eley Close, Worksop; stole children’s clothing belonging to Peacocks and breached criminal behaviour order. Community order made, £30 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.