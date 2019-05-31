Court for boozy Notts man who only got into his car for cigarettes

A Nottingham man who says he only got into his car to get cigarettes ended up at Mansfield Magistrates Court after failing to provide a breath specimen.

Police were called by CCTV operators who saw Simeon Moffat climb into his black Mercedes, in Mansfield, in the early hours of May 5.

Prosecutor Ann Barrett said he appeared to be drunk and refused to provide any details or answer any questions at the police station.

The court heard he received a 12-year prison sentence in 2007 for "a set of driving offences", and was released in 2014.

Emma Cornell, mitigating, said: "He realises in hindsight that he should have given a breath sample and argued about whether he driven or not later.

"He felt like he had been targeted.

"He had been out in Mansfield and he returned to his car to get cigarettes. There was no plan to drive."

She urged magistrates to keep any driving ban as short as possible, as he hopes to open a vape shop in Melton Mowbray in the near future.

The court heard he received a "glowing" report from the probation service.

Moffat, 31, of Darnhall Crescent, Nottingham, admitted failed to provide breath samples, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned from driving for 30 days. He was fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

