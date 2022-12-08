Concerns were raised about Roy Broadbent's mental health after he left his home in Retford after midnight, on October 28, said prosecutor Daniel Wilshaw.

His red Citroen Picasso triggered an automatic number plate recognition camera on the M1 and officers found him at Blyth services, where he kept driving around the same roundabouts.

"He wouldn't stop for the police," said Mr Wilshaw, adding that police set up the stinger on Bawtry Road, in Blyth, before shouting at him to stop.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

When he was finally stopped, a breath test revealed he had 40 microgrammes of alcohol - which is the minimum level at which the Crown prosecutes, although the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Broadbent, of previous good character, was cautioned for drunk and disorderly behaviour in April, Mr Wishaw added.

Representing himself, he told magistrates he had a problem with his medication and drank some beer before driving on an impulse.

He sought help from his GP the next morning.

Broadbent, 31, of New Inn Walk, admitted drink driving and driving without insurance when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was banned from driving for 12 months but a rehabilitation course for drink-drivers will reduce the disqualification by three months if he successfully completes it before July 7, 2023.

