Cops used CS spray on unruly boozer in Mansfield

A Mansfield man who struggled with police and was subdued with CS spray couldn't remember anything about the incident, a court heard.

Police officers were looking for Christopher Parkin in relation to another matter, and they found him at around 4am, on July 26, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

"In the words of one officer he kicked off and pushed an officer," Mr Hollett said. "He continued to lash out at them but didn't connect.

"They used CS spray to gain his compliance. In interview he said he couldn't remember the police talking to him or being CS sprayed."

He was last in court in 2007.

Parkin, who was unrepresented, told magistrates: "I am sorry for wasting police time and drinking too much."

Parkin, 39, of Alcock Avenue, admitted resisting a constable, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £323, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 government surcharge.

