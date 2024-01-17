Convicted drink driver drove into the front of police car in Bassetlaw while over the limit

A convicted drink driver was over the limit again when he drove into the front of a police car in Retford, a court has heard.

Caedn Bond was driving a Vauxhall Insignia on Bridgegate, when the collision happened at 10.30pm on November 10, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

A breath test revealed he had 59 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes

The court heard he has two previous convictions for five offences, including an offence of drink driving which dates back to 2018.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Bond consumed three pints of beer and made “an error of judgment” when he decided to drive home from a night out with friends.

Bond, aged 27, of Lime Tree Avenue, Retford, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.