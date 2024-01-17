News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING

Convicted drink driver drove into the front of police car in Bassetlaw while over the limit

A convicted drink driver was over the limit again when he drove into the front of a police car in Retford, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 17th Jan 2024, 18:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Caedn Bond was driving a Vauxhall Insignia on Bridgegate, when the collision happened at 10.30pm on November 10, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

A breath test revealed he had 59 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes

The court heard he has two previous convictions for five offences, including an offence of drink driving which dates back to 2018.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Most Popular
Read More
The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Bond consumed three pints of beer and made “an error of judgment” when he decided to drive home from a night out with friends.

Bond, aged 27, of Lime Tree Avenue, Retford, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £200 with £85 court costs and an £80 surcharge. He was banned from driving for 36 months.