Concerns growing for missing Nottinghamshire woman who 'walks with a shuffle'

Have you seen this woman?

Police are concerned for the safety of Celia Verde-Martinez after she was reported missing from the Sherwood area at around 1pm on Friday (September 13).

Have you seen Celia?

Celia is described as a white, of medium build and is around 5ft 2ins tall.

She is described as having dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark blue denim jacket. She is also described as walking with a shuffle.

If you have seen Celia or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 842 of 13th September 2019.

READ MORE: CAR CRASHED INTO A TELEPHONE POLE IN SKEGBY