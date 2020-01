Police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenage girl from Worksop.

Solo Anders, aged 16, was last seen on Friday night (January 10) at around 11pm.

Have you seen Solo?

Solo is described as having a slim build and around 5ft 4ins tall.

She has long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, jeans and had a shoulder bag.

She was carrying a Bluetooth speaker.

If you have any information that could help police locate her, call 101, quoting reference number 10.