Lee, aged 44, has been missing since Sunday, October 31 from the Thurcroft area of Rotherham.

Since then, and despite extensive enquiries being carried out by the police, there have been no confirmed sightings of him and officers are concerned that he may have ‘come to some harm’.

44-year-old Lee went missing on October 31 from the Thurcroft area of Rotherham.

Detective Sergeant Matt Barnes, of Rotherham CID, said: “Lee is a family man and for him to have not made contact with them for nearly two months is very worrying.

“They are concerned for his welfare as are we, and we are urgently appealing to anyone who thinks they may have seen Lee or who has any information about him or his whereabouts to get in contact urgently.

“I would like to appeal to people to look at the photos we have of Lee to see if they recognise him.

“Likewise if you could please check any outbuildings you may have to see if Lee could be present.”

Have you seen Lee?

Lee is reported to have links to the Workop, Ollerton and Newark areas.

He is believed to have been sighted on the bridge across the M18 from Thurcroft at around 10.30am on Tuesday, December 14.

Officers believe he may then have got the 19A bus, going towards Rotherham Town centre.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of a slim build, with short brown hair and has a number of tattoos.

He was last known to be wearing blue jeans, a grey thick hoodie and white Lacoste trainers.

Officers are appealing to anyone who has seen Lee or may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to get in touch.

If you have any information which may help South Yorkshire Police’s enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 716 of December 7.