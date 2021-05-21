Concern for Worksop man who vanished on day of murder victim's funeral

Concern is mounting for a Worksop man who has not been seen since the funeral of a Sheffield murder victim earlier this week.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 21st May 2021, 8:02 am

Anthony Judge, also known as Anthony Ellis, was last seen in Hackenthorpe at around 8pm on Monday, May 17.

He was wearing a white ‘RIP Danny Irons’ T-shirt at the time in tribute to a dad-of-three who was stabbed to death on the Manor estate in Sheffield last month.

At 32-year-old Danny’s funeral, a number of mourners wore specially printed T-shirts with Danny’s name emblazoned on them.

Missing man Anthony Judge, from Worksop, was last seen on Monday

Danny’s funeral cortege left his mum Christine’s home in Hackenthorpe on the day of the funeral before a service was held at City Road Crematorium.

Missing man Anthony, aged 34, was reported missing by his mum yesterday.

Anthony is white, around 6ft tall and stocky.

It is believed he could have travelled to Rotherham and Barnsley since Monday.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 337 of May 20.

