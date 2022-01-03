Concern for missing Retford man

Nottinghamshire Police officers are concerned for the safety of a Retford man who has been missing since 11am on New Year’s Eve.

By Shelley Marriott
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 4:04 pm

Tai is described as five feet two inches tall, of slim build and clean shaven. He has brown eyes and short straight black hair.

He was last seen dressed in a black coat with a hood over a black tracksuit top, dark navy blue tracksuit bottoms, and dark coloured sliders.

If you have seen Tai call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 439 of December 31.

Have you seen Tai Tai/ Tai Huang?