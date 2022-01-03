Concern for missing Retford man
Nottinghamshire Police officers are concerned for the safety of a Retford man who has been missing since 11am on New Year’s Eve.
Tai is described as five feet two inches tall, of slim build and clean shaven. He has brown eyes and short straight black hair.
He was last seen dressed in a black coat with a hood over a black tracksuit top, dark navy blue tracksuit bottoms, and dark coloured sliders.
If you have seen Tai call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 439 of December 31.