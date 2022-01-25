Concern as youths vandalise railway station near Worksop and dodge train fares

The gang were spotted vandalising the platform shelter at Whitwell station by police officers on foot patrols last night.

A spokesperson for Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “As expected the foot patrols around Whitwell resulted in us finding a group of teenagers causing damage to the train station platform shelter.

"We have returned two teenagers home and one will be dealt with for the damage that has been caused.

"It is incidents like this that we will try to stop happening by conducting targeted patrols.

If you see anti-social behaviour happening, report it to us and we will work on how to prevent it from happening.”

Officers also raised concern about youths fare dodging on the Robin Hood Line.

A post on Facebook added: “Parents, please ensure your children are using the train correctly between Creswell and Whitwell.”