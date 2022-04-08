Police officers are concerned for the safety of Bobby Jo Haynes after he was reported missing from the Retford area on Thursday, April 7.

Bobby Jo is described as medium build, between 5ft 8 and 5ft 10, with a fair complexion and fair hair.

It is not known what Bobby Jo was wearing when he went missing.

Bobby Jo Haynes, 16, was reported missing from the Retford area on April 7.

If you have seen Bobby Jo or know where he might be, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 677 of April 7 20222.