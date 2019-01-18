Cold-caller scam warning after Southwell woman almost loses money

A cold-caller warning has been issued after an elderly woman from Southwell almost fell victim to a council tax scam.

An elderly lady from Kings Court, Southwell, was called on her landline regarding receiving compensation after paying £2,747 too much for her Council Tax.

A Southwell woman has been cheated out of thousands by a banking scam which started with a phone call.

The lady gave her bank details to the female caller and after a brief conversation the call was ended by the caller.

Luckily, she had the foresight to call her son and then called her bank straight after, her bank confirmed that no money had been taken.

All her details have now been changed, and Nottinghamshire Police have visited her to check she is alright.

A police spokesman said: “Never give out your bank details over the phone, no bank will ever ask you for your bank details.

“If anyone calls and asks for them, immediately put the phone down.”