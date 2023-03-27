Clumber Park Murder Trial: Case of Worksop man charged with murder along with alleged accomplices set to start tomorrow

Luke Roe, ged 33, of Potter Street, Worksop, along with Matthew Roe, aged 24, of Franklin Road, Jacksdale, have both been charged with murder and fraud by false representation.

The 85-year-old victim’s body was found in Limetree Avenue, Worksop, in the grounds of Clumber Park at around 9am on Sunday, July 24 last year.

Officers were called to the area after receiving reports that a man’s body had been found at the side of the road.

Police investigating the incident last year

At the time they were charged, Luke Roe was also charged with criminal damage and Matthew Roe with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Kevin Roe, aged 60, and Abbie Dixon, aged 27, both of Watson Road, Worksop, have been charged with assisting an offender.

Proceedings are set to begin at Nottingham Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday, March 28).