Clowne man overtook unmarked cop car near Worksop at double the 60mph speed limit

David Roscoe was travelling on the A616 Ollerton Road in the Worksop area when he overtook the officers on the crest of a hill by pulling into oncoming traffic, on September 3.

Prosecutor Alexis Mercer said they tried to pursue him, but struggled to catch up even though they were travelling at 112 mph.

They lost Roscoe's Polestar for a short period of time and needed help to find him.

"He overtook a cyclist without seemingly slowing down and continued to overtake on bending roads and hills," said Ms Mercer.

Even when the speed limit went down to 40mph and police were travelling at 80mph they struggled to catch up.

When he did stop Roscoe, aged 57, was "shocked to hear the speeds he was travelling."

The court heard he is of previous good character but has three penalty points on his licence for speeding from February last year.

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said a car didn't give way at a roundabout and began brake-testing in front of him.

“He suffers from anxiety and felt intimidated and unsure about what they were going to do next,” she said.

She said the health care manager, of previous good character, covers about 35,000 miles a year for work and is getting counselling for mental health issues.

“He is mortified at his decision-making that day,” said Ms Thorpe. “He is thankful that no damage was caused and no one was injured. If he were to lose his licence he would have to hand in his notice at work and be at risk of losing his house.”

Roscoe, of North Road, Clowne, admitted driving without due care and attention, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

"That was rather dangerous," the presiding magistrate told him. "I am sure you would agree with that."