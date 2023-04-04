Child sex offender from near Worksop has sentence doubled by Court of Appeal

Thomas Timpson, aged 36, of Kirton, Ollerton, denied the allegations but was convicted after trial at Nottingham Crown Court and was originally sentenced to three years in prison.

Over a period of five to six months, Timpson bought his 15-year-old victim gifts and engaged in sexual activity with her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Timpson was found guilty on six counts of sexual activity with a child, one of sexual communication with a child and one of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Thomas Timpson has had his sentence doubled by the Court of Appeal

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £181, was added to the sex offender’s register and made the subject of a Restraining Order for 10 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the sentencing on January 20 this year, the case was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

Timpson’s original sentence was found to be unduly lenient by the court on April 4, 2023, and was increased to six years’ imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP said: “Despite denying the allegations, the court found that Thomas Timpson had groomed his underage victim and took full advantage of her.

“This was a truly appalling breach of trust and I welcome the court imposing an increased custodial sentence on Thomas Timpson recognising the heinous nature of his crimes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement