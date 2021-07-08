Charges brought after man 'chased down street with kitchen knife' in Worksop fight

In an incident yesterday (Wednesday, July 7), police were called to the Forest Rise area at around 10.20am after two men were reported to be fighting in the street.

It is alleged that a man produced a kitchen knife in the incident and chased another man down the road.

Attending officers arrested two men connection with the incident.

Two men were arrested and are now due to appear in court.

Ben Cleary, 24, of Bridge Street in Worksop and Ryan Regan, 23, of Gateford Road in Worksop, are both due to appear in court charged with threatening behaviour.

It was a busy day for Nottinghamshire Police who also charged people with knife-related offences in Arboretum and New Basford on the same day.

Chief Inspector Kathryn Craner, the knife crime lead at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “To have three knife crime charges in the space of a day is a good result but only represents a snapshot of the ongoing work to tackle the issue.

“Whether it be through dedicated knife crime awareness sessions in schools or working with partners to help vulnerable people we have a number of initiatives in place to prevent knife crime from happening in the first place.

“What today’s charges show is that when offences are committed, we are quick to take action and thorough in our investigations with the view of taking action against those responsible.

“Officers have responded fantastically in all of the incidents. Recovering knives is a really positive result too as it means those weapons can no longer be used for criminal activities.

“Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in any of the incidents but whenever knives are used, there is always the potential for far more serious consequences.

“It is really important that anyone who sees anything suspicious in their area reports it to Nottinghamshire Police quickly so that we can respond effectively.

“If you have any concerns around knife crime, please do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or in an emergency, dial 999,” Insp Craner added.