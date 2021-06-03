CCTV released after car stolen from Dinnington
Police have released a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to in connection to the theft of a car in Dinnington.
It is reported that on May 24 at around 12:30am, a white Ford Focus was stolen from an address in Breck Lane.
Enquiries are ongoing, but police now want to speak to the two men pictured.
Do you recognise them? If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/79766/21, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.