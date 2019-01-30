CCTV images of men wanted for Barnby Moor pub assault

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Barnby Moor which left a man with a broken jaw have released images of two men they want to speak to.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We were called to the car park of the Bell Pub at around 10pm on Friday, October 12.

“Another man suffered cuts and bruises.

“If you recognise the men in the images or have any information that could help, please call us on 101 quoting incident 997.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”