CCTV image released after attempted child snatch on Worksop train

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 10:27 BST
British Transport Police have issued an image of a man they want to talk to following an attempted child abduction on a train in Worksop.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Saturday, August 17 when a mother carrying her baby was preparing to leave the service at Worksop.

A stranger grabbed the baby from the mother’s arms and took off down the carriage with her.

A relative managed to grab the baby back.

Police want to speak this man after an attempted baby snatch on a train at Worksop Station. Photo: British Transport PolicePolice want to speak this man after an attempted baby snatch on a train at Worksop Station. Photo: British Transport Police
The man left the service at Barnsley.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 405040 quoting reference number 228 of 18 August.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.