CCTV image issued after assault at north Derbyshire pub
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after an assault at a north Derbyshire pub.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 7:14 pm
Officers released the picture of the unknown man who they wish to speak to following the incident at De Rodes Arms in Barlborough, on Sunday, August 8.
The force is now urging people who recognise the man to get in touch, quoting reference number 21000446778.
Anyone with information should message Derbyshire Constabulary on Facebook, Twitter, call 101 or complete an online contact form on their website.