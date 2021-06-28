Two men gained entry to a property in Barrow Way at around 3.50am on Wednesday June 23.

They stole key belonging to a Mercedes and then drove away in the car.Police now want to speak to the two men in the CCTV footage as they may be able to assist our officers in their enquiries.

