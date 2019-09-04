Caught on camera - Nottinghamshire Police want to speak to these 9 people

2. Theft - Mansfield

Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak to the men pictured in connection with two reports of theft in Mansfield. 'Officers were called to Tesco Extra in the Oak Tree Centre, Mansfield, on Monday, August 12, after a report of a theft of more than 3,500 worth of ink cartridges from the store. 'A second theft at ASDA in Old Mill Lane, Mansfield, believed to be linked to the above incident, was reported to Nottinghamshire Police on Tuesday, August 13. 3,000 worth of ink cartridges were taken in the incident. 'In both cases, two unknown males were reported to put the cartridges in two large bags before exiting through fire escapes.'Incident number 974 of August 12.

