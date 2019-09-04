Caught on camera - Nottinghamshire Police want to speak to these 9 people
Police have released images of a number of people they would like to speak to in connection with crimes across Nottinghamshire.
Images may be of potential suspects or witnesses. Anyone with any information on any of the incidents should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.
1. Violent incident - Mansfield
Officers are appealing for witnesses and information and want to speak to everyone pictured in connection with a violent incident at Chick King on Leeming Street in Mansfield.'The incident happened inside and outside of the restaurant on Sunday, June 9, at around 3.40am.'Incident number 19000295885.
Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak to the men pictured in connection with two reports of theft in Mansfield. 'Officers were called to Tesco Extra in the Oak Tree Centre, Mansfield, on Monday, August 12, after a report of a theft of more than 3,500 worth of ink cartridges from the store. 'A second theft at ASDA in Old Mill Lane, Mansfield, believed to be linked to the above incident, was reported to Nottinghamshire Police on Tuesday, August 13. 3,000 worth of ink cartridges were taken in the incident. 'In both cases, two unknown males were reported to put the cartridges in two large bags before exiting through fire escapes.'Incident number 974 of August 12.
The incident happened at Wolsley Road in Newark on Trent where a bank card was stolen from a property between 11.20pm on July 17 and 4am on July 18..'The card was then used in the early hours on July 18.'Officers would like to speak to the two women in connection with this crime.'Incident number 151 of July 18.