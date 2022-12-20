Carlton in Lindrick woman lashed out at female cop after being strangled by her ex-partner

Police were called to a domestic incident at Melanie Smith's home in Carlton-in-Lindrick where they found her partner bare chested and covered in blood from 'significant cuts' to his arm and torso.

Prosecutor Rosanna McDaid said Smith began kicking out and screaming when a female officer tried to separate the pair during the incident on November 2.

When the PC told her not to go into the kitchen Smith began striking her before lying on her settee, kicking out and screaming at the officers to get out.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

The court heard no physical injuries were sustained and she was last in trouble for a similar offence in 2009.

Her defence solicitor said: "Her ex-partner was charged with strangling her and is serving a nine-month prison sentence.

"She has a long standing history of domestic violence. She is also a victim in all this."

Her solicitor said Smith has stopped drinking and referred herself to the mental health services

"She is doing much better now that he is in prison," she added. "She is extremely remorseful for her behaviour. She didn't want him to think she was getting him arrested.

"She had just been strangled to the point of passing out. A lot of things were happening to her this evening. She is getting as much help as she can."

Smith, aged 41, of Long Lane, admitted assaulting an emergency worker when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

She was fined £180 with £85 costs and a £72 surcharge.