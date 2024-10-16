Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Bassetlaw man who punched his ex-partner so hard her teeth went through the skin of her cheek blamed his victim for being awkward, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Bibby called the woman a “fat slag” before punching her in the face when she told him she intended to move out of the area.

“After the first time he punched me I saw him hesitate as if he was considering whether to continue,” she said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bibby punched her three or four more times and, when she put her head down to protect her face, he changed to uppercuts with “all his force,” said prosecutor Anthony Cheung.

Nottingham Crown Court

She ran to her car and drove to the police station. The impact of Bibby’s blows forced her teeth through the inside of her mouth and she suffered continuous bleeding until she was treated at hospital.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the “nasty” assault happened on July 23 last year, and Bibby “led her to believe he had been watching her” and she was scared.

Their relationship ended in March 2021 because of his drug use, Mr Cheung said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bibby has 20 previous convictions for 38 offences, including serious assaults and possession of offensive weapons.

Clarkson Baptiste, mitigating, described the attack as “deplorable,” adding: “He recognises at his age he needs to make significant changes to his lifestyle to prevent repetitions of this behaviour.”

He said Bibby has been engaging with Change Grow Live, a substance misuse charity, “as he realises his misuse of alcohol affects his offending.”

He is not currently working but he does have settled accommodation which would be lost if he went to custody, Mr Baptiste added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bibby, aged 41, of Knaton Road, Carlton in Lindrick, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on May 17.

On Wednesday, Recorder Penelope Stanistreet-Keen told him he only changed his plea on the day of his trial.

“Your counsel rightly concedes this was appalling behaviour on your part,” she said. “You blamed your victim for being awkward and acted with no thought about the consequences.”

She sentenced him to 16 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to participate in the 31-day building better relationships course and ten rehabilitation days. He fined him £200.