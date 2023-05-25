Carlton drink-driver made ‘silly mistake’ by veering across road and hitting sign

A "very agitated" Alex Easy was found beside his grey Vauxhall van, at the Mansfield Road and Chesterfield Road roundabout, near Worksop, at 2.30am, on November 12.

Officers saw debris in the road, a damaged road sign and track marks on the grass verge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A blood test at hospital showed he had 170 milligrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Easy, who has no previous convictions, said: "Obviously, I made a mistake.

"It was silly on my part. I have just started a new job."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 29-year-old, of Lowther Square, Carlton-in-Lindrick, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months.