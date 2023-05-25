News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Carlton drink-driver made ‘silly mistake’ by veering across road and hitting sign

A Bassetlaw drink-driver who failed to make a bend and hit a metal sign before careering across the road and crashing told magistrates he made a “silly mistake".
By Tim Cunningham
Published 25th May 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read

A "very agitated" Alex Easy was found beside his grey Vauxhall van, at the Mansfield Road and Chesterfield Road roundabout, near Worksop, at 2.30am, on November 12.

Officers saw debris in the road, a damaged road sign and track marks on the grass verge.

A blood test at hospital showed he had 170 milligrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates CourtMansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Most Popular

Easy, who has no previous convictions, said: "Obviously, I made a mistake.

"It was silly on my part. I have just started a new job."

The 29-year-old, of Lowther Square, Carlton-in-Lindrick, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months.

A rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 20 percent if he completes it successfully.

Read More
Bassetlaw man knocked victim out with first blow and continued to beat him