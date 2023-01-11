Carlton boozer threw punches and abuse at cops who were trying to help him

Officers were called to the Vine Hotel, on Carlton Road, Worksop, at 10.30pm, on December 23, when they found Nigel Lawrence sitting on the pavement.

Faith Rowan, prosecuting, said he kept falling asleep as officers spoke to him and when they told him to go home he lay down on the ground.

Advertisement

He was arrested for being drunk and disorderly and taken to Mansfield Police Station where he fell off a cell bed and bumped his head.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

When officers checked to see if he was okay, Lawrence began to struggle and a tussle ensued. He freed his arm from a wrist-lock and began throwing punches at the officer's head and body.

The officer was left with a large scratch on the side of his face and another on the back of his hand.

Advertisement

Lawrence was taken to King's Mill Hospital where he became aggressive and began swearing in a busy waiting room.

When he said he needed to urinate, the accompanying officer told him he would have to be supervised and Lawrence said: " Do you want to hold my **** you f****** ***-***?"

Advertisement

He hurled more homophobic abuse at other officers, Ms Rowan said.

The court heard he has previous convictions for drunk and disorderly behaviour from 2006 and 2007, and for assaulting a police officer from 2000.

Advertisement

Valerie Thorpe, mitigating, said he had 'very little recollection of the incident' and was 'mortified and embarrassed'.

"He has been very honest about his alcohol issues and mental health," she said.

Advertisement

She said Lawrence, who works full-time selling truck parts, had recently endured the death of his granddaughter and his partner had left him unexpectedly. The court heard he drank two or three pints before turning to shots which ‘is not something he would normally do’.

Lawrence, aged 54, of Knaton Road, Carlton in Lindrick, admitted being drunk and disorderly, assaulting a police officer and making threats when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Advertisement