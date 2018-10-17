Car fire leads to “unexplained” death in Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire Police is investigating after a vehicle fire led to the death of a resident in Nottinghamshire.

The incident took place in the Garden City area of Carlton, Nottingham, and involved a burnt out vehicle with a body inside.

The police is looking for any information relating to the incident.

A spokesman said: “We were contacted by our colleagues in the fire service just after 2am to reports of a vehicle fire in the Garden City area, in which a body was found inside.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish who the person is and how the incident happened.

“Anyone who witnessed anything in the area, or has any information is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 37 of October 17, 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.