Bystanders lifted car from motorcyclist’s head after drug crash in Worksop

A motorcyclist with cocaine in his system and drugs in his pockets when he crashed in Worksop was saved by onlookers who lifted a car from his head, a court has heard.

David Ellis was travelling too fast when he collided with a vehicle as it turned right on Carlton Road, Worksop, on June 22, last year, said prosecutor Nicole Baugham.

Bystanders lifted the car physically from his head and he was airlifted to hospital, said Ian Pridham, mitigating.

The court heard Ellis's heart stopped en route to the hospital and he had to be revived a further two times while spending some weeks in a coma.

The junction on Carlton Road in Worksop where David Ellis lost control and hit another vehicle. (Picture: Google Earth.)

Blood tests showed he was over the limit for the derivative of cocaine and trace elements of other drugs were also found in his system.

In addition, 1.35 grams of diamorphine, two Nitrazepam tablets, one Alprazolam tablet, and 12 Bromazolam tablets, were found on him. Ellis initially suggested he had been prescribed these drugs but investigation revealed this wasn't true.

He was riding on a provisional licence which expired in 2006 and he wasn't insured.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Ellis had recently lost his father and had struggled with long term depression.

“He concedes he had taken to buying drugs off the internet to try and keep his mental health on an even keel,” he said.

He said Ellis bought the high-powered bike to improve his job prospects and visit the gym.

"He was going faster than the speed limit,” Mr Pridham said. "He simply hasn’t given himself enough time to react. He braked very hard and slid off. He and the bike hit the car.”

Ellis was left with 14 fractured ribs either from the impact of the crash or from CPR.

"It has been a long and difficult road to recovery for what was a few seconds of speeding and inattentiveness,” he added. “I’m not sure if drugs were the problem. Speed was the problem. He is probably a very lucky man to be here at all.”

Ellis, 52, of Nene Walk, Worksop, admitted driving without due care and attention, without insurance or a licence, and possession of class A and C drugs, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was disqualified for 12 months and was fined £200 with an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.