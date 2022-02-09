Buses diverted due to 'ongoing police incident' in Thurcroft
Buses have been diverted in Thurcroft this morning due to an “ongoing police incident.”
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:06 am
Emergency services were at the scene in Green Arbour Road in the village for several hours.
Stagecoach East Midlands said services 19 and 19a between Worksop and Thurcroft were unable to serve stops between Thurcroft School Road, Laughton Common and Hangsman Lane.
They are now operating as normal.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more.