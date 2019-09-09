Burglar targets pensioner in Carlton-in-Lindrick

A burglar has targeted the home of an elderly man in Carlton-in-Lindrick.

The victim, aged in his 70s, was visited by a man who asked if he could use his toilet.

Police are appealing for information.

MORE: Police re-appeal for information after historic Portland Tiara stolen from Worksop art gallery

He let the man in and he then stole the victim's wallet and a quantity of cash before leaving.

The burglary happened on Dadley Road between 9am and 3pm on Thursday.

Investigator Nicola Wiley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We're carrying out house-to-house enquiries and checking for any CCTV opportunities and we're urging anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to please contact us.

"If anyone has any information which could assist us with our investigation we'd ask them to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 915 of September 5, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

MORE: 35-year-old Nottinghamshire man charged with multiple offences including GBH and 'threats to kill'