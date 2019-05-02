Burglar jailed after violent raid on Worksop family

A man has been jailed for six years after pleading guilty to a burglary with aggravating features in Worksop.

A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were hit on the head after 27-year-old Andrew Houghton, of no fixed address, and three other people forced their way into their home, in the Gateford area, during the early hours of January 23 2019.

The victims, who were awoken by the sound of a car alarm, were confronted by people coming up their stairs demanding the keys to a car parked on their driveway.

The victims, whose one-year-old son was also in the house at the time, were attacked before the offenders left with the car keys. They were seen running off having left the keys in the car ignition.

Houghton was arrested in South Yorkshire in February in connection with the incident. He was subsequently charged.

In a victim personal statement the 31-year-old victim said: “My life is currently not recognisable as the one I lived prior to this crime occurring. I feel a shell of my former self.

“It would have been obvious to the people entering our property that there was a baby in the house as there were baby bottles on the window sill as they climbed through the window yet they have gone on to enter our house.

“I feel so angry that I was made react and defend my family by using a pair of step ladders. I felt I was fighting for our lives because the intruders were so angry and violent.

“I’m still unable to sleep since the attack. I fear about going to sleep in case I need to protect my family.”

Houghton was jailed for six years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Monday (29 April 2019) having pleaded guilty to burglary with aggravating features.

Speaking after his sentencing Detective Constable Becki Kelly said: “This was a horrendous crime which has had a dramatic effect on the victims. I’d like to commend them for their bravery shown throughout our investigation.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we’re still making efforts to trace the other three offenders involved in this distressing incident.

“We want to reassure residents that we are continuing to work hard on this case and remain determined to bring the other offenders to justice.

“We’re appealing to anyone with any information to come forward and call us on 101, quoting incident number 28 of 23 January 2019, or Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”